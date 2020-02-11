Nadal became the second player in history, spent 600 weeks in the top 3 of the ATP rankings
Rafael Nadal
After winning the Australian Open in 2020 Novak Djokovic Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal was ousted from the first place of the ATP ranking.
However, the 33-year-old Rafa left a little space to be proud – he spent a total of 600 weeks in the top 3 of the ATP rankings, becoming only the second player in history who succeeded, informs Tennishead.net.
The greatest number of weeks in the top-3 ranking in the asset of Roger Federer – 748. His figure is updated every week, as the Swiss now occupies the third place.
Of the existing players closer to conquering this kind of tennis Everest is the first racket of the world Djokovic – 569.
Before Novak is Jimmy Connors (591), and just behind the Serb – Ivan Lendl (499), Pete Sampras (457), John McEnroe (374), Stefan Edberg (342), Bjorn Borg (303) and Andre Agassi (264).