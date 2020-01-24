Nadal got scared when the Australian Open got to the girl with a ball in the face, and then kissed and apologized (video)
Rafael Nadal and Anita
In the second round of the tournament “Grand slam” in Melbourne, the first racket of the world Rafael Nadal met little resistance from Federico Delbonis, beating the Argentine in three sets 6:3, 7:6 (7-4), 6:1.
During the match there was an episode that amused the audience, but very scared of the Spaniard. Rafael aggressively took the opponent’s serve, but the ball through the corridor deviated somewhat from the intended Spanish route and landed right in the face of the young ball girl who was at the net. It is worth noting that the Spaniard immediately approached the victim and inquired about her condition, apologized and kissed.
But after meeting Rafael found time to meet with the young Anita.
In the third round, Nadal will meet his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta.