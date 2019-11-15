Nadal has set some unique records of the ATP tour
Rafael Nadal
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal guaranteed himself first place in the ATP rankings by the end of 2019.
It became known after on the eve of the second racket of the world Serb Novak Djokovic failed to qualify from the group at the Final ATP Championships in London, losing in two sets to third racket – Roger Federer 4:6, 3:6.
Nadal for the fifth time will close the year on top of the rankings (2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019).
33-year-old native of Manacor is the second-oldest player to end the year on the first line (since the introduction of rankings in 1973), the official website of the tour.
In addition, he became the first player, who managed four times to return to the top of the rankings for the year.
Nadal is the first and, so far, the only player who is five times became the best in the ranking for the year not in a row.
The 11-year interval between the first finish line at the top (2008) and the present (2019) is also a record.
A full list of the first racket of the world to the end of the year:
- 2019 Rafael Nadal (Spain)
- 2018 Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
- 2017 Rafael Nadal
- 2016 Andy Murray (Britain)
- 2015 Novak Djokovic
- 2014 Novak Djokovic
- 2013 Rafael Nadal
- 2012 Novak Djokovic
- 2011 Novak Djokovic
- 2010 Rafael Nadal
- 2009 Roger Federer (Switzerland)
- 2008 Rafael Nadal
- 2007 Roger Federer
- 2006 Roger Federer
- 2005 Roger Federer
- 2004 Roger Federer
- 2003 Andy Roddick (USA)
- 2002 Lleyton Hewitt (Australia)
- 2001 Lleyton Hewitt
- 2000 Gustavo Kuerten (Brazil)
- 1999 Andre Agassi
- 1998 Pete Sampras (USA)
- 1997 Pete Sampras
- 1996 Pete Sampras
- 1995 Pete Sampras
- 1994 Pete Sampras
- 1993 Pete Sampras
- 1992 Jim Courier (USA)
- 1991 Stefan Edberg (Sweden)
- 1990 Stefan Edberg
- 1989 Ivan Lendl (Czechoslovakia)
- 1988 Mats Wilander (Sweden)
- 1987 Ivan Lendl
- 1986 Ivan Lendl
- 1985 Ivan Lendl
- 1984 John McEnroe (USA)
- 1983 John McEnroe
- 1982 John McEnroe
- 1981 John McEnroe
- 1980 Bjorn Borg (Sweden)
- 1979 Bjorn Borg
- 1978 Jimmy Connors (USA)
- 1977 Jimmy Connors
- 1976 Jimmy Connors
- 1975 Jimmy Connors
- 1974 Jimmy Connors
- 1973 Ilie Nastase (Romania)