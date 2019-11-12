Nadal into Final of the ATP tournament was defeated by the current champion
In its opening match at the Final ATP tournament the first racket of the world Rafael Nadal has conceded the seventh number in the world rankings to Alexander Zverev in two sets – 2:6, 4:6.
Rafael Nadal
In total the fight lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes.
The determining factor in the match was the percentage of points won on 1st serve: the German tennis player, the figure equals to 88, the Spaniard is just 62.
In addition, Alexander has made 11 innings on a flight from Rafa was only 5 aces.
This is the first success Zvereva in opposition to Nadal in personal meetings the score was 5-1.
Alexander Zverev
Earlier, Roger Federer (3) lost to Tim Dominic (5) in two sets with the same score 5:7, and Novak Djokovic (2) have not met resistance from Matteo Berrettini 6:2, 6:1.
Today in the match of the same group, Federer will face Berrettini and Djokovic will play with Tim.