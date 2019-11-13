Nadal went from defeat in the match against the Russian in the Final of the ATP tournament, losing in the deciding set 0:4
In the second round match of the group Andre Agassi of the Final tournament ATP in London met opponents that their first matches in the tournament lost – Rafael Nadal and Daniel Medvedev.
It was their first personal meeting after an epic battle in the final of the US Open in 2019, in which the victory was celebrated by the Spaniard 3:2 (7:5, 6:3, 5:7, 4:6, 6:4).
In the UK capital, the duel was no less dramatic.
The first set on a tie-break, the Russian won 7:6 (7-3).
The second was left for Nadal 6:3.
In deciding Medvedev was leading 4:0 in the fifth game had two break-points, but their chances.
Rafa sensed the weakness of the opponent and managed to bring Seth to the second in the match tie-break, which was stronger than 7-4.
The final victory of the first racket of the world 6:7 (3-7), 6:3, 7:6 (7-4).
The match lasted 2 hours and 46 minutes.
Later will be the match of the leaders of the group – Stefanos of Zizipus and Alexander Zverev.