Nadal won pyatisetovy the final of the US Open (video)
Rafael Nadal and Daniel Medvedev
In the final match of men’s singles US Open world number two Rafael Nadal beat fifth number of a world rating of Daniil Medvedev.
The Spaniard needed 5 sets to break the resistance of the Russians 7:5, 6:3, 5:7, 4:6, 6:4.
The match lasted 4 hours and 51 minutes.
For 33-year-old Raphael is the second title of the tournament “Grand slam” of the season. Earlier, he won the “Roland Garros-2019”.
Thus, this is the 5th season in the career of the Spaniard when he won at least 2 Grand Slam.
In 2008 he won the “Wimbledon” and “Roland Garros”, in 2013 and 2017 is also in the Open French championship and the US Open and in 2010, Rafa won just three TBS – “Roland Garros”, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
Just a long list of Nadal’s 19 Grand Slams.
Prize the winner of the US Open in 2019 amounted to 3.9 million. finalist – 1.95 million