Nadal won the 35th masters in his career (video)

August 12, 2019
Rafael Nadal and Daniel Medvedev
The second racket of the world Rafael Nadal defended the title at the hard-court masters in Montreal.
In the final, the Spaniard in two sets pretty easy played Russian Daniil Medvedev 6:3, 6:0 and the 35th time in his career won the title of category Masters 1000.
We will remind, in may, Rafael became the record holder for victories in the Masters.
The match lasted 1 hour and 11 minutes.
