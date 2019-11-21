Nadezhda Granovskaya played in the movie role of young girls and women 55 years
Star vocalist of the Golden part of “VIA gra” Nadezhda Granovskaya played in the film by Oksana Bayrak the role of young girls and women 55 years of age. According to the actress, it was such a serious project, she has been waiting for years.
We are talking about the serial drama series Oksana Bayrak under the title “Nothing happens twice”, the show which starts on the First channel. Debut Hope Granovsky as an actress has become for many fans of the singer big surprise. In a new role as the star of “VIA gra” was planning to try their hand a long time, but to agree to the proposals was in no hurry. Nadezhda Granovskaya admitted that he was waiting for his Director and even once said Oksana Bairak, to star in the movie will be just her. A miracle has occurred. The famous singer proposed to try to play a multifaceted role in which shows the life of a woman Raisa from a young age to 55 years. She got a difficult fate to live which itself Some would disagree never. It was a large and complex experiment, which, according to the stars, was a success.
Nadezhda Granovskaya admitted that he had dreamed of such a role, where there is a psychological moment. She did not want to appear in the movie as a guest celebrity, she wanted to show the public the real serious actress, and think it succeeded.