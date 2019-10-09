Nadezhda Granovskaya were lit in the group “VIA Gra”
Now 37-year-old Nadezhda Granovskaya is a successful singer, TV presenter and designer, and mom of three children. In the photo, which she publishes in the network, it often appears in a feminine and elegant images. By the way, the artist in his youth dreamed of becoming a ballerina and still can boast with perfect stretching.
However, the new publication on his page in Instagram Hope provoked a strong reaction — the singer showed archival video with her participation, which is already 18 years old. Then the sultry brunette was a member of the popular group “VIA Gra” and together with Alena Vinnytsia circling the heads of many men.
The video is still a young Meyher in sexy latex jumpsuit sings the song “VIA gra” “I will not return”, while performing a hot dance Valery Leontiev. On stage is also already a long time ago.
Video: Nadezhda Meyher at the age of 19 in the group VIA Gra (instagram.com/nadyameiher)
“Fans sent. We @valera_leontiev then at the Christmas meetings of Alla be on fire. I can’t believe it was 18 years ago. Yes, and I’m still “green” (I was then 19 years old), he’s quick what. Many then thought it worked out choreography, EN-no))) it was a pure improvisation from two professional dancers. Do you remember these meetings???” — said the singer.
Admiring followers showered Hope complimetary and noted that he did not doubt that she now can turn worse.
