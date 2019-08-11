Nadia BOS: social networks blew up a beach photo shoot Savchenko

| August 11, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Босая Надя: соцсети взорвала пляжная фотосессия Савченко

In the network appeared the beach photo shoot the former people’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Hopes Savchenko, who was under arrest on suspicion of plotting a terrorist act in Parliament and the implementation of a coup.

Pictures Savchenko herself has posted on his page in Facebook.

To which she poses barefoot in a long green dress.

“The Baltic sea in the summer is reminiscent of the Black sea in winter. Cold water fills with power,” she signed photoset.

Босая Надя: соцсети взорвала пляжная фотосессия Савченко

Босая Надя: соцсети взорвала пляжная фотосессия Савченко

Босая Надя: соцсети взорвала пляжная фотосессия Савченко

In General, under a photo of former MP users leave positive comments, wished her success and good rest, and celebrated the beauty of the frames. But it met and negative comments.

Босая Надя: соцсети взорвала пляжная фотосессия Савченко

Босая Надя: соцсети взорвала пляжная фотосессия Савченко

Босая Надя: соцсети взорвала пляжная фотосессия Савченко

Босая Надя: соцсети взорвала пляжная фотосессия Савченко

Босая Надя: соцсети взорвала пляжная фотосессия Савченко

Босая Надя: соцсети взорвала пляжная фотосессия Савченко

Босая Надя: соцсети взорвала пляжная фотосессия Савченко

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.