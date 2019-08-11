Nadia BOS: social networks blew up a beach photo shoot Savchenko
In the network appeared the beach photo shoot the former people’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Hopes Savchenko, who was under arrest on suspicion of plotting a terrorist act in Parliament and the implementation of a coup.
Pictures Savchenko herself has posted on his page in Facebook.
To which she poses barefoot in a long green dress.
“The Baltic sea in the summer is reminiscent of the Black sea in winter. Cold water fills with power,” she signed photoset.
In General, under a photo of former MP users leave positive comments, wished her success and good rest, and celebrated the beauty of the frames. But it met and negative comments.
