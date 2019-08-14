Nadia Dorofeeva admired figure in leopard bikini
It seems that Nadya Dorofeeva going to the next trip. Recall that recently the soloist of group “Time and Glass” returned from his vacation in Italy where she went with her husband, blogger Vladimir Dantes and friends. It is a big company don’t stay in one particular city. They rented a boat, which sailed along the Italian coast. And by the way, in Italy Dorofeeva and Dantes celebrated a milestone anniversary of their relationship. It turned out that August 5 was 8 years old like Nadia and Vova together. To celebrate this event the star couple decided the pizza!
Now Dorofeeva again teases fans with new images of the beach. So, on his instagram-page stories Dorofeyev has published a short video in which she withdrew her reflection in the mirror. The singer poses in racy bikini with a print of the leopard spots. We emphasize that this is a trend of the summer 2019.
In addition, the video is very good visible sports trim figure of the singer. Also on the background we see an outdoor turquoise suitcase. However, it is not clear, the singer is going somewhere or Vice versa, unpacking, deciding to try on a swimsuit. The corresponding video was published in the twitter blog MyGlamWish.