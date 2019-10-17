Nadia Dorofeeva appeared in a daring way
Nadia Dorofeeva used to be “in style” not only on stage and in music videos but also in everyday life. The singer features distinctive image, who willingly copied her fans. Her bows are the most daring combinations and stylish solutions, and the artist once even identified their images as the trash-glamor.
Most recently, she was adorned in a leather strapless top and mini, and now amazes fans relaxed outfit, which consists of “torn” jeans and bell bottom trend black bomber jacket.
Nadia is depicted against the background of a cute private house with a glass of coffee (fans immediately speculated that the singer is holding a latte – my favorite drink). She complements a daring bow a massive black-and-white sneakers and holding a backpack. Of accessories – a scarf, knotted at the waist. The Flirty star showed fans the language and said that delighted with the Sunny autumn outside the window.
“What Weather!” — briefly but eloquently, she signed the.
Fans shared the opinion of Nadia, but of greater interest to them has a cheeky bow star. Also fans have suggested that the house on photos new home of Nadia and her husband, Vladimir Dantes, who recently made himself curled his debut solo clip and the song “you’re 30 Now”.
- Bow – fire. In principle, as always
- Leggy style icon
- Nadia, what is your Vova beautiful house
