Nadia Dorofeeva appeared shaggy without makeup
Nadya Dorofeeva very tight schedule — the artist gives concerts, engaged in the clothing store, and also starred in various photo shoots. So, recently the singer for the second time graced the cover of a glossy magazine, while posing in a striking mini dress. So the moments when she could be home with her beloved husband, is particularly valuable.
On his page on Instagram, the singer showed a rare morning when she was able to eat Breakfast at home. Photo Nadia captured in a sports tunic with a bowl of cereal in his hands. In this case, the girl’s face is not a gram of makeup, and on her head was a shaggy tuft of hair. By the way, she sits at a table on the terrace.
“Breakfast at home is rare and happiness,” — said Dorofeyev.
Members admired the natural beauty of the actress and left her a lot of positive feedback.
