Nadia Dorofeeva boasted elastic buttocks in a striking red swimsuit
Singer enjoys family holiday with her husband in Italy
Member of the group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva with her husband Vladimir Dantes went on a holiday and pleases fans of atmospheric imagery, and unexpected confessions. The couple chose to vacation colorful Italy, where rides on a yacht in the Mediterranean and walks along the picturesque streets of coastal towns. Of course, the artist did not miss the chance to show off your gorgeous figure.
On his page on Instagram Nadia hot published a photo on which she lies on a yacht in a striking red swimsuit. The artist is depicted with his back to the camera, showing off his firm butt and long legs. The girl turned to the camera and playfully put a finger to her lips.
“The boat, August
And we are with you in love”. — signed a publishing Dorofeeva.
Another seductive picture she posted in stories your account, which also shows the “rear view”.
Impressed fans bathed Nadia compliments and asked to post more such photos.
