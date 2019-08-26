Nadia Dorofeeva charmed in a new way
Nadia Dorofeeva in Instagram boasted trendy hairstyle and congratulated Ukrainians with independence Day. To do this, the singer filmed a cute video in which she happily smiled. Some fans noted that she is in a new way, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
“Celebrating Independence Day with Odessa!” she wrote in the caption to the video.
The video shows that the artist admires herself in front of the camera. To create the hairstyle she applied a thin hair and long thin feathers. Image complements gold jewelry and sudovym makeup with glittery shadows.
Fans praised the new image of the actress and has even said that her hair is a new trend, which she created.