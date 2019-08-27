Nadia Dorofeeva congratulated Ukrainians with independence Day nice video
Nadia Dorofeeva in Instagram boasted trendy hairstyle and congratulated Ukrainians with independence Day. To do this, the singer filmed a cute video in which she happily smiled. Some fans noted that her new image.
“Celebrating Independence Day with Odessa!” she wrote in the caption to the video.
The video shows that the artist admires herself in front of the camera. To create the hairstyle she applied a thin hair and long thin feathers. Image complements gold jewelry and sudovym makeup with glittery shadows.
Fans praised the new image of the actress and has even said that her hair is a new trend, which she created
- Awesome!
- What a beautiful. Hair bomb.
- She’s beautiful but not as beautiful as me.
- Very beautiful, it kicks on you can watch forever.
- You’re not real. Such a beautiful, bright, gentle. I LOVE YOU.
- A thrill for the eyes.
- The most beautiful girl in the world.
- Create trends? Beautiful hairstyle!