Nadia Dorofeeva danced in swimsuit
Nadia Dorofeeva also hurried to fly away on vacation! Recall that just yesterday, July 30, on the long-awaited relaxation also reported Potap and Nastya Kamensky. It turned out that the couple rests in ICLEI. Namely, on the island of Sardinia. Moreover, this trip Potap and Nastya accompany Alexey Zavgorodniy-Positive with his wife Anna. Interestingly, Dorofeeva with her husband, blogger and musician Vladimir Dantes also flew to Italy! But apparently, the couple is resting separately from the rest of the “party” – in the circle of his friends.
So, on his instagram page yield Dantes has published numerous photos and videos from a new trip. Most likely, the couple and their friends rented a boat, where you “romp” on the Italian coast. In particular, Dantes left the geotag – Bari , the Italian Polignano a Mare.
But Dorofeeva shared with the fans really breathtaking video. Ukrainian singer showed a short snippet of how she dances. In this case, the singer red swimsuit polka dot high panties, bikini top, decorated with white ruffles. Beach image Dorofeeva added white patterned Cape. The corresponding video was published in twitter-account MyGlamWish.
www.rbc.ua