Nadia Dorofeeva danced in swimsuit

| August 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Nadia Dorofeeva also hurried to fly away on vacation! Recall that just yesterday, July 30, on the long-awaited relaxation also reported Potap and Nastya Kamensky. It turned out that the couple rests in ICLEI. Namely, on the island of Sardinia. Moreover, this trip Potap and Nastya accompany Alexey Zavgorodniy-Positive with his wife Anna. Interestingly, Dorofeeva with her husband, blogger and musician Vladimir Dantes also flew to Italy! But apparently, the couple is resting separately from the rest of the “party” – in the circle of his friends.

Надя Дорофеева станцевала в купальнике

So, on his instagram page yield Dantes has published numerous photos and videos from a new trip. Most likely, the couple and their friends rented a boat, where you “romp” on the Italian coast. In particular, Dantes left the geotag – Bari , the Italian Polignano a Mare.

But Dorofeeva shared with the fans really breathtaking video. Ukrainian singer showed a short snippet of how she dances. In this case, the singer red swimsuit polka dot high panties, bikini top, decorated with white ruffles. Beach image Dorofeeva added white patterned Cape. The corresponding video was published in twitter-account MyGlamWish.

www.rbc.ua

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.