Nadia Dorofeeva delighted Network the stylish way
July 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The soloist of the pop group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva very often spoils its fans with stylish images.
In addition to music, the girl has also another passion — fashion. Dorofeeva opened his own shop of clothes from Korean brands and often she acts as a model.
In his Dorofeeva Instagram showed a new photo. Nadia posing in a white dress-shirt, sandals and a transparent sticker on the legs.
Fans appreciate the bright image of the girl, noting that the singer, as always, in style.