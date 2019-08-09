Nadia Dorofeeva emotionally appealed to the commentators of the show “the Voice. Children”
The singer has asked detractors to be restrained to statements
Nadia Dorofeeva always open to talking with fans. Singer to share the brightest moments of life, posting photos and videos to social networks, and also produces vlogs. The other day the girl showed spicy picture in a swimsuit, made in the bathroom. Under the post she had read a lot of rude remarks from the haters. Then she closed comments, but in objection to Kyiv from Italy, where he spent a vacation with her husband Vladimir Dantes and friends on the boat, decided to have a serious talk with followers Instagram.
The soloist of “Time and Glass” showed the photo in a stylish manner – short dress almond color with a belt, which will emphasize her tiny waist. She complements a bold bow stockings milky color and a plaid hat.
Under the frame of Nadia remembered vocal show “the Voice. Children”, one of the superstar coaches that she was. The singer told how the young talents react to online criticism and asked commentators to be cautious in his statements.
“Your opinion is certainly interesting, but…. Recently, on the show “the Voice. Children” I realized that children have the crazy stress of the reviews online — they often are not for children and often delusional and insulting. It’s just a nightmare. I certainly understand, many simply have nothing to do… But I want to deal with it. And a personal request, please do not write negative children! They truly suffer for your ratings! The world is changing, we are with him! We finally began to talk about tolerance, the environment, helping the needy and much more about. Now let’s be a little kinder here in the Internet world” — napisala artist.
“From me personally, a Ban for your “adequate” assessment of my appearance and appearance my family and friends ! This is my Personal account for all the people I interesting. And for those who leaves the negativity and bile here.” summed up Nadia.
Fans of the girls supported them and shared the opinion of the idol, and didn’t leave for Nadi compliments in the comments.
- Correct and instructive words
- Nadia, you never listen and don’t pay attention to haters, they just jealous because they such can’t get, and you’re a big lad, you we have the best.
- Yeah, I don’t think the kids can handle it… Very hard and unpleasant. Well done, super post. I liked
- Finally someone raised this issue, affects all, from children to fans
- You’re kind, worried even strangers… we Have to learn from you
