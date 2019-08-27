Nadia Dorofeeva excited network a cocky way (photo)
Popular singer, soloist of group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva showed earlier curvy figure in swimsuit, excited network a cocky way. The star published in Instagram a new photo, which shows the tongue and, in the opinion of the subscribers, shows an obscene gesture, which caused heated debate on the network.
The picture shows Nadia posing for the cover of a glossy magazine Cosmopolitan Ukraine, the star heroine of the September issue which she has become.
“Oh well…”, intrigued by a short caption under the photo Dorofeeva.
Subscribers responded to the bold gesture Nadia and drew attention to the unusual decoration on the fingers. Some considered the gesture too bold, and even indecent. But mostly subscribers Dorofeeva admire her beauty.
“Arrest her for stealing my heart”, “Girls looking at girls)))))”, “to All the haters dedicated”, “Super! Really cool photo. Nadia, you are a goddess❤”, “What does such a gesture?”, “Well… we assume that it is a sign of victory”, “Wow! GOD gave beauty to her!”, “Very beautiful❤”, “Oh my God, what’s that on your finger???”, “Language”, “Too nice”, write in the comments under the photo.
