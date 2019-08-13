Nadia Dorofeeva flashed a figure in the “predatory” bikini

| August 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The star donned leopard print bikini.

Popular Ukrainian singer Nadya Dorofeeva showed subscribers new hot pictures with guests. Photo published on the page of the singer Stories in Instagram.

“Lol,” reads the caption.

They Dorofeeva posing in the same leopard print mini lingerie, then approaching, then moving away from the mirror.

Since the video was posted in Stories girls, fans of the star are unable to comment on them.

