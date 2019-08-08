Nadia Dorofeeva got haters
Popular singer, soloist of group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva after a vacation in Italy which my husband and I spent Vladimir Dantes and friends, returned to Kiev and started to work. The artist has published in Instagram post in which I complained of the haters and asked to rid it of negativity. It hurt especially hard-hitting comments about the children with whom Nadia has worked on the show “the Voice.”
“Your opinion is certainly interesting, but… Recently on the show “the Voice.Children“ I realized that children have the crazy stress of the reviews online — they often are not for children and often delusional and insulting!!! It’s just a nightmare. Of course, I understand, many have nothing to do, but want to fight,” wrote Nadya.
She was determined to send to “ban” all who will “adequately” assess her appearance, to write nasty things about her friends and loved ones.
“This is my Personal account for all the people I interesting. And for those who leaves the negativity and bile here. And a personal request, please do not write negative children! They truly suffer for your ratings! The world is changing, we are with him! We finally started to talk about tolerance, the environment, helping the needy and much more about. Now let’s be a little kinder here in the Internet world” — addressed to the subscribers Nadia Dorofeeva.
We will remind, on vacation Nadia showed a few candid photos in a swimsuit. Some members considered them vulgar and criticized the pictures.
Also Nadia Dorofeeva friend showed hot workout on the boat.
