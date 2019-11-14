Nadia Dorofeeva has pleased fans of a photo with the Positive
Nadia Dorofeeva and Alexey Zavgorodniy (Positive) continue to receive compliments after the last, 12-th air show dancing with the stars 2019 (throwed November 10). Recall that the air was truly unique. On one floor was found Jamal, the group “Time and Glass”, the first structure of group “VIA GRA” (Nadezhda Meyher and Alain Vinnytsia), Tina Karol — just “evening Prime Minister”. Under compositions of famous performers of their numbers was represented by celebrity participants.
But the pleasant surprise of the evening was the first on the floor Nadia Dorofeeva. We will remind that the soloist of group “Time and Glass” participated in the dancing with the stars 2017! Then her partner was dancer Eugene the cat and the pair took second place (championship went to Natalia Mogilev and Igor Kuzmenko).
Returned to perky Nadia not for the sake of dance. Along with Zavgorodny they were leading the balcony. The task of Nadi and Positive to meet star parties and together with them to wait for the evaluations of judges.
Finally Dorofeeva has pleased fans of a photo with the Positive, made during the live broadcast.
Creative couple poses in very stylish outfits in dark colors. On Nadia — the original trousers are decorated with silk train. Positive also wearing all black: pants, shirt, stylish jacket.
“I watched the live dancing with the stars 2019? We can get high and share impressions”, — signed photo of Dorofeyeva.
Of course, fans Dorofeeva were quick to comment on her new post:
- “These are good”
- “Simply the best”
- “Of course I did, you were magnificent”
- “I would like to see the Positive in the new season “Dances with stars z”
- “It was a magical return to the floor. Well done!”
- “Of course I did! Nadia, you’re amazing”
- “The best broadcast together with the best artists”