Nadia Dorofeeva in bikini showing hot workout with a girlfriend (photos, video)
Popular singer, member of the group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva, enraptured fans of the gentle way in a white dress, happy with new bright clothes on vacation. Together with her husband Vladimir Dantes and friends, she is resting in Italy. The company walks the streets of the town Monopoly, travels on the boat, enjoying the scenic views of the sea.
On his page on Instagram Nadia has published several photos. Gently holding hands, they walk around the city, goofing around and acting like newlyweds.
For rest, the singer picked up a simple but stylish images — easy white dress that hides the body from the sun and running shoes, lightweight sundresses and hats.
Nadya herself did not publish photos in a swimsuit. But her friends leaking a couple of hot videos. On one of them the singer in a fashionable red swimsuit with high-waisted dancing on the boat.
On the other Nadia, along with her friend shows and vacation in shape, and demonstrated a steam room exercise for legs, buttocks and press.
Fans were delighted from the photos of the stars. They bombarded the star couple compliments in the comments.
“What are you cute”, “About you need to write a fairy tale”, “best couple ever”, “Why so beautiful? As a picture!”, “How beautiful,” “Italy you are so pretty!”, “You like angels, all in white,” “You as if out of a fairy tale!”, “There are these beautiful pair”, — write fans on the Network.
Recall that in Italy also rest and colleagues Nadia Dorofeeva. Potap with Nastya Kamenskih, Positive and his wife Anna are traveling along the Mediterranean coast.
Perfect figure and sporting press in swimsuit showed the well-known choreographer, a young mother spent Shoptenko, which for the first time in two years, went on vacation.
