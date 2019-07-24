Nadia Dorofeeva in fashion outfit posed with her friends
Nadia Dorofeeva never ceases to conquer their excellent sense of style.
The soloist of group “Time and Glass” can rightly be called one of the most stylish Ukrainian performers. And by the way, besides music Nadia really enjoys fashion. The singer has his own concept store, where she sells clothes Korean brands. The singer often acts as a model, showing the new, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to facenews.ua.
Also on his instagram page Dorofeeva constantly to share with a multimillion army of admirers of stylish inspiration. Was no exception and the recent fun meeting Dorofeeva with friends.
So, on his page Dorofeyev has published a series of vivid pictures posing with her friends. The girls visited one of the city’s many institutions where and took some pictures. Remarkable new way Dorofeeva singer, as always, in style!
To walk Nadia have chosen a simple but fashionable way. The singer – voluminous blue boyfriend jeans, with holes and fading. Black top bares taut tummy Dorofeeva, on the shoulders carelessly thrown over a blue shirt. From accessories – gold jewellery, as well as narrow sunglasses with acid yellow insert on the rim. He completes this look with comfortable white sneakers.
“About how we love Sabine Leroux”, — has signed one of the photos Dorofeeva. In the shot we see close friends Nadia bloggers and business ladies Leroux Borodin and Sabine Musin.