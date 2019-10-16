Nadia Dorofeeva laugh network fun the with Monticom

| October 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Famous Ukrainian singer Nadezhda Dorofeeva boasted in Instagram joint shot with Monticom.

Надя Дорофеева насмешила сеть забавным снимком с Монатиком



In the photo she is posing on a little bike at the NSC “Olympic”.

We will remind that Dmitry Montik and Nadezhda Dorofeeva are in good friendly relations. They have a joint track “Deep” music video which they filmed in nice on the famous Villa of Pierre Cardin.

Fans, of course, warmly welcomed the data frames and immediately began to comment on a photo post. Photo gained tens of thousands of likes and comments.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr