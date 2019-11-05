Nadia Dorofeeva “led report” from the cabin
Nadia Dorofeeva willing to share with the fans of footage from concerts and videos, from backstage photo shoots and romantic photo with her husband Vladimir Dantes, but in its pages in social networks rarely appear the pictures with his mother Olga. Close people have played an important role in the career of a star. In addition, according to the singer, the mother encourages her candid images and encourages not to be ashamed to emphasize your strengths. So, Instagram Nadia has published footage of the mother from the cabin.
Member of the group “Time and Glass” was intrigued by the caption to a short video in which her mother listens carefully to the briefing before takeoff.
“The most attentive listener of the safety rules. The mother crossed herself, prayed and wept. Well, and again we fly together somewhere really important…” — has left a signature Nadia.
She has also published in the same tab stories some juicy shots. On one of the photos Nadia shows long slender legs in spectacular tights. Velvet dress-mini, original peplum and satin bomber jackets and also transparent boots with pointed toes have become a wonderful addition daring image of the singer.
Another photo of Nadia is pictured with her beloved husband Vladimir Dantes. She remembered the last time you indulged in a carefree holiday and went on vacation. It happened in July, when the couple along with friends went on a yacht along the coast of Italy.