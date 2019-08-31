Nadia Dorofeeva openly talked about the difficult relationship with Dantes
According to the singer, she even had to seek help from a psychologist
Nadia Dorofeeva and Vladimir Dantes — example of a strong married couple that regularly touches the fans a touching photo sharing and manifestations of love. The artists are clearly happy and enjoy every minute spent together — so, in the summer they staged a unique vacation by going on a yacht to sail the waters of the Mediterranean sea off the coast of Italy and delighting fans of romantic images. More surprising recognition, which Nadia did in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.
It turned out that at the beginning of their relationship, the pair experienced substantial difficulties, especially a member of the group “Time and Glass”. As admitted Dorofeeva, it was a problem, solitude and long absence of the beloved because of his work.
“When Vova began to travel, it seemed to me that life is over. Within a week after the first trip, he took out the brain, swore and said that we will not be able to live,” said the singer.
What’s more — Nadya suffered because of jealousy to her friends husband and even asked for help to a psychologist.
“Before I even friends Vovinam could not tolerate. Visited a psychologist due to his jealousy and asked for advice on how to stop eating the brain of a loved one. And then it abruptly overturned: I felt I became an independent woman,” — said Dorofeyev.
The conversation also touched upon the question of how the artist relates to the frequent jokes about the failure of her husband in comparison with her career. However, Nadia is sure that Vladimir is incredibly talented and his time will come and she will always support him.
“Besides the fact that Dylan has an incredible sense of humor, I think it is much cooler and more talented than yourself. You know, its flowering will come soon. He doesn’t want to make a product that he doesn’t like. He’s looking for what’s real, and has everything to become a superstar” — sure, loving wife of Dantes.