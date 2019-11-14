Nadia Dorofeeva openly talked about the relationship with Alex Zavgorodniy
The guest of the show “GLORY”, which is published once a week on the YouTube channel “Lux FM”, became a popular singer, soloist of group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva. By the way, doetogo Dorofeyev and Alexey Zavgorodniy (Positive) acted as leading 12th show dancing with the stars 2019. During the live broadcast Nadia and Positive captivated fans stylish joint output. In a new interview Dorofeeva decided to have a Frank conversation and talked about a romantic relationship with the Positive!
During a Frank conversation with the journalist Slava Demin known actress confessed why she Positive did not have a romantic relationship.
According to Nadi, at the first meeting they liked each other, but between the creative couple had a lot of offense.
“First, when we started the project we thought only about career. Second, each of us was in a relationship, and thirdly, we absolutely different in a Positive way. Now, of course, we have learned to put up with all of the pieces to each other, but then… it took Us 4 years to come to terms with our individuality, love each other as partners,” — said Dorofeyev.
As noted by singer, quarrels between her and the Positives were many and they were not only from work, but because it was outside of it.
“This bus is a dream that has been violated regularly, because Alex loved until the morning hanging in the bus, and I wanted to sleep … I was very mad at him for that, so what sort of relationship, grievances were alone,” — said Nadia.