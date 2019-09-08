Nadia Dorofeeva posed in a sheer skirt with sequin
The soloist of the Ukrainian group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva won the fans in a new way.
The singer published in Instagram photo on which poses in the Nude top and sheer skirt with sequins, through which rayed linen.
“Create waves”, — signed photo of Dorofeyeva, referring to the joint with Monticom the song “Deep”.
Subscribers a way liked what they wrote in the comments.
“Well, you’re a mermaid, because a mermaid is a mystical creatures and such beauty as yours is definitely magic,” “You excite me”, “Impossible beautiful”, “Dress blends in with hair color”, “Blinded by beauty” — written under the photo.