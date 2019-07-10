Nadia Dorofeeva shared his emotions after the Grand final of the 5th season of the show the Voice. Children
Nadia Dorofeeva and Alexey Zavgorodniy rightly celebrate the victory. After all, the soloists of the popular group “Time and Glass” was made by the star Tutors of the winner of the 5th season of the show the Voice. Children, the boy from Georgia Alexander Tatarashvili! Recall that the Grand final of the project took place last night, July 7. And the network is literally falling asleep various photos and videos from the finals.
So, on his instagram page, Nadia Dorofeeva also posted an emotional photo! In the picture with Nadia and Positive (Alexey Zavgorodniy) posing and Alexander Tatarashvili. While Nadia hugged the boy gently and genuinely smiling!
The singer decided to emotionally appeal to fans of:
“Eeeeeee!!!! Ukraynaya — Thank you that voted for our Alexander! Sasha, you’re amazing!! We are happy and just no words! Love and pride! VICTORY!!!!!!!!” — writes Nadia.
Fans Dorofeeva was also quick to comment on her new post. Many noted that Zazanashvili deserved this victory.
- “He was the best at the project!”
- “Cried from your joint performances with Sasha and Karina! You are the best!”
- “Deserved victory! The boy has an amazing voice and talent!”
- “You are the best!!! Sasha is a great talent! Well, in this victory of course there is also your merit! Best coaches, best team and best season!!! Love and very proud!!”
- “He really sings beautifully!”
- “I cried with happiness. Sasha, you have done a great job. Thank you so much!”
- “With all my heart congratulations to all! You are the best coaches!”
- “Your team was the best. Congratulations on winning”
