Nadia Dorofeeva showed a seductive concert image
Nadia Dorofeeva always looks stylish whether in concert or in daily life. The artist selects vivid images and looks flawless, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to Politico.
Every photo of the group “Time and glass”, the soloist of which Nadia is, gets a lot of positive reviews. People don’t forget to put “likes” and admire the artist.
In one of the fan groups Nadi published a photo taken at one of the performances of the group.
Dorofeyeva wearing a short top with long sleeves and a beautiful, long and lustrous skirt with a slit. So bare shapely leg of the actress in the fishnets.
Under the skirt were black shorts, which occasionally peeking out from under clothes.
It should be noted that the skirt emphasizes the slim waist of the singer. Also from some angles you can see the tattoo artist.