Nadia Dorofeeva showed a sexy image in a white swimsuit

| July 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The soloist of group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva has pleased fans with a new photoshoot.

Надя Дорофеева продемонстрировала соблазнительный образ в белом купальнике

On the page on the Instagram celebrity posted a few photos taken on a boat on the Dnieper. During filming, Nadia tried on a Flirty fit. The photos Dorofeeva appears in a white bathing suit that complements the striped shirt and sailor hat.

“Summer, no, we did not agree. Give it here – “damn, it’s hot”, signed pictures of the singer.

Of course, subscribers Dorofeeva more drew attention to her figure than to her thoughts on the current weather outside. “What a beautiful”, “too cool”, “you are amazing” — leave enthusiastic comments users.

