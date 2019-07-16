Nadia Dorofeeva showed a sexy image in a white swimsuit
July 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The soloist of group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva has pleased fans with a new photoshoot.
On the page on the Instagram celebrity posted a few photos taken on a boat on the Dnieper. During filming, Nadia tried on a Flirty fit. The photos Dorofeeva appears in a white bathing suit that complements the striped shirt and sailor hat.
“Summer, no, we did not agree. Give it here – “damn, it’s hot”, signed pictures of the singer.
Of course, subscribers Dorofeeva more drew attention to her figure than to her thoughts on the current weather outside. “What a beautiful”, “too cool”, “you are amazing” — leave enthusiastic comments users.