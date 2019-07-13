Nadia Dorofeeva showed a stylish sports outfit
Member of the group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva she loves fashion and trademe artist directs his concept store, where offers stylish and bright clothes Korean brands. She prefers the sporty style and enjoy being a role model and demonstrates all the advantages of similar images.
So, on his page on Instagram Nadia shared a fun and exciting photoshoot at the another trendy look E. Dorofeeva tried dark tights with white side stripes and interesting prints and oversized black hoodie, and complements the image of black shoes on a white sole.
During shooting, the artist clearly had fun — she smiled a lot and took funny poses, and her hair is effectively waving in the wind. By the way, the outfit was provided by the world-known brand of sportswear.
“Another magical day”, — said the singer.
Subscribers loved the bold Nadi and they hastened to leave their rave reviews.
- Yak mozhna Garneau vyhodite of the pictures?
- What klassnya, live photos are always better than any awesome photo shoot
- Another magical pictures
- The most beautiful
- You — reason to smile even in such a cloudy and gloomy days
- Fashion icon
- If you look at the smile and the mood level rises to the maximum. Thanks for the positive
- Beauty
- What a sweetie
- Just beautiful
- You’re dangerous, it certainly