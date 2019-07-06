Nadia Dorofeeva showed a trend way in the summer
Nadia Dorofeeva very often spoils its fans with stylish images. Note that the soloist of the pop group “Time and Glass” in addition to the main occupation, music is also another passion – fashion. Dorofeeva opened his clothing shop from Korean brands, it often acts as a model, and generally likes to test different trends.
So, on his instagram page Dorofeeva showed a new photo. Singer, as always, in style! Nadia posing in a fitted and a little cropped blue jeans. Please note that this season the holes and potestati not relevant in Vogue are back, classic denim.
The image of the Nadi complements the simple white t-shirt and also another trend that carried over from last season – a massive white sneakers.
Under your new photo Dorofeeva admitted to his fans that now she feels great. She manages everything and it all turns out, despite the fact that a lot of cases.
“Something like that well now. A lot of things, very tired, but somehow it all uspevaete and it works fine. To find balance is so nice, but still summer so…” says Dorofeeva.
Dorofeeva fans were quick to comment on her new photo recognition:
- “Legs like Kendall, ass like Kim, God, Kim’s got nothing on you!! You are beautiful in every sense!”
- “So awesome!”
- “Take your example and also try to do everything!Thanks for the motivation!”
- “It’s strange to see you in oversized clothes))”
- “Embrace your style”
- “Even when you are tired you look stunning!”
- “Well, just Sooooo beautiful!”
- “You are wonderful!Very beautiful!”
- “This world needs more shoes!”