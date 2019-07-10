Nadia Dorofeeva showed his mom

Ukrainian singer, participant of the group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva was first shown a joint photo with her mother Olga Dorofeeva.

Family picture celebrity published in Instagram.

In the photo mother and daughter posing in an embrace.

Fans of the Nadia showered with compliments.

“These beautiful and stylish”, “Like sisters”, “Very similar”, “Two beauties”, “Mother boasts that her daughter”, “Mother of the fashion icons,” they write.

