Nadia Dorofeeva showed off a new bold look
Singer Nadia Dorofeeva is not afraid to experiment with style and ready to surprise its subscribers who take style girls for example, according to the Chronicle.info with reference to Hyser.
Despite his age of 29, Dorofeeva prefers dressing in teenage clothes is very much pleasing girls aged 12-15 years. In addition, the artist has a women’s clothing store with Chinese stuff called DoDo So.
New post on the social network Instagram the girl signed: “I let my hair down that you like”.
New photos in the social network, Nadia is not just to learn a new hairstyle and a massive eyepieces shut down the entire face. Members responded quickly to the new snapshot and started to comment on a photo: “Very cool hair color. Super style. Only Nadia can be such a stylish”, “It’s for Alesha?”, “Nadya, I always like you the best and beautiful, stay always like this”, “God, even seen through the glasses that look”.