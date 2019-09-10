Nadia Dorofeeva showed perfect Breakfast at home (photo)
Popular singer, soloist of group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva, which recently boasted of candid shots that showed how eating Breakfast in his home.
“Breakfast at home is rare and happiness”, — she signed the photo, which is eating oatmeal with bananas.
Fans Dorofeeva called the Breakfast perfect, and the Nadja — beautiful.
By the way, earlier Dorofeeva told as follows the figure, and noted that oatmeal with berries — its traditional style.
For lunch singer eats an Apple or any other not too sweet fruit, lunch — low fat soup with seafood, snack — slice of cheese dinner — egg white omelet, cottage cheese.
Proper nutrition and activities to help Nadia to always be with the growth of 170 cm weighs singer 55-56 kilos.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter