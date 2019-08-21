Nadia Dorofeeva showed racy stage image
Nadia Dorofeeva has pleased fans with a new performance. So, last weekend the group “Time and Glass” visited one of the five star resorts of Turkey in Kemer. But not in order to rest. And to speak to vacationers. Of course, Dorofeeva, which had originally complained about the issue with the outfits in Odessa, shared several video presentations, and also showed a photo on his page in the network instagram.
As usual, Dorofeeva decided to show his new stage persona. And way, it should be noted, was very original and even spicy.
To go on stage in Turkey, the soloist of “Time and Glass” has chosen an unusual oversized jacket in black. It features long blouson sleeves and also the original “peplum”. He completes this look with fishnet tights and also a set of black underwear — panties with a high waist and a bra.
Special attention also deserve accessories. Especially narrow sunglasses with a rectangular glass. Hair tied into a tight ponytail with the effect of wet hair.
“Back to summer, back to Turkey”, — signed photo of Dorofeyeva.
It is noteworthy that behind her at this point and also posing Alexey Zavgorodniy — Positive. Thus to go on stage, the soloist of group “Time and Glass” chose a voluminous black t-shirt with a portrait Dorofeeva.
Fans of Nadi was also quick to comment on her new vivid images. Some were glad that the photo with Nadia also Positive. After all, the Ukrainian singer is not often publishes on his page combines footage from a colleague.
- “Finally a photo with Alex”
- “Super performance, are in this hotel. I love it! Thank you”
- “You’re too hoooooot”
- “Nagy, you go with the tail! I live high”
- “The most perfect and sexy group”
- “Just the bomb! Nadia, you’re perfect”
- “The level of beauty is off the charts”
- “And I’m in love with nail Polish and pantyhose”
- “You’re dangerous, it’s certainly”