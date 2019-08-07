Nadia Dorofeeva showed the details of your beach image
Nadia Dorofeeva don’t miss opportunities, like many other stars, “Shine” their forms in a swimsuit during a vacation. Recall that at the moment Dorofeeva with her husband, blogger Vladimir Dantes relax with friends in Italy. The pair did not choose a specific place to stay. They rented a boat and float it along the coast of Italy.
While Dorofeeva literally falls asleep fans with dozens of photos and videos from guests. To priemere, not long ago, the soloist of group “Time and Glass” published a video in which he tried himself in the role of captain of the yacht. So, Nadia was sitting at the helm, expertly guiding it. However, next we see and yacht captain who tells the singer nuances.
And now Ukrainian singer teased fans with a new really hot photos. In the frame Dorofeeva posing in a closed swimsuit saturated coral hue. The swimsuit has a high rise bikini. Of course, we can see the two tattoos on the hips of the performer. Also, the singer adopted a “flexible” pose.
“Time to swim” (Time float) — very briefly signed picture Dorofeeva.
Fans of the singer simply covered it with enthusiastic comments:
- “Should eat”
- “So, wait, why no naked Vova in the background, as in the past the rest)”
- “Mom, this is so beautiful”
- “OMG! Very hot! #Segodnyaschy create waves”
- “All thanks, went to smoke”
- “What’s cool”
- “A normal swimsuit like this”
- “Sexy”