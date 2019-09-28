Nadia Dorofeeva showed the effects of training
Popular Ukrainian singer, soloist of group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva showed horrible pictures of the consequences of a failed stunt at the rehearsal. As it turned out, the life of the stars is not always rosy and serene, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Hyser.
So the trauma she has published in Instagram-stories, watched by about 5 million people.
Nadia Dorofeeva has released images and a short video that showed the effects of training. In the picture you can see that at the foot of the artist a large bruise. Dorofeeva but did not elaborate how you got it.
As you know, before the Grand concert, which will soon take place in Kyiv, namely on October 5, the Positive and Nadia diligently rehearsing and repeating new dance productions.
Artists spend a lot of time on the court, so fans were satisfied with the performance and new show program.