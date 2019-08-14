Nadia Dorofeeva showed who came to support her and Positive after the concert
Nadya Dorofeeva summer was a very rich artist has time to rest and to work. Recently, she returned from a bright and memorable holiday in Italy, who spent in the company of her beloved husband Vladimir Dantes and their friends. They rented a boat and made a spectacular journey along the Italian coast, exploring coastal towns. Now the singer has again started to work.
The group “Time and Glass” made in Turkey. On his page on Instagram Nadia showed who came to support her and Positive after the concert. In the photo she captured along with a colleague at stage and also the former wife of captain Irina Gorovoy and her children — Natasha and Andrey. Note that the 10-year-old Andrew, a native son of Potap.
Dorofeeva chose to speak free, white dress with black accents and lettering on the back and a side slit. By the way, this outfit from her own line SO the DODO. The girl complements the image of lacquered black ankle boot heels, and the hair left loose. Alexey Zavgorodniy (Positive) chose a black outfit in sporty style print on the shirt.
Irina Gorovaya, which is in the photo gently kisses Positive in cheek, posing in a slinky black dress to the floor. Natasha also shines in trend this season velosipedah and orange blouse, and Andrew — in black shorts and striped t-shirt. As it can be seen that they are all great friends and very happy to meet.
“We came to support!)” commented on a photo of Nadia.
Fans were delighted with the pictures and noted that they are all very beautiful and just a wonderful team.
