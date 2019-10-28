Nadia Dorofeeva surprised custom outfit

Popular singer Nadia Dorofeeva, who recently was fascinated by the network of atmospheric autumn photo, surprised fans with his new look. A new photo she posted on his page in Instagram.

The artist posing in black Boxing shorts, a black top and a cloak of the same color.

Your photo Dorofeeva signed simply: “on the verge” than puzzled by the curious fans who asked on the verge of what?

Users also have left enthusiastic comments under this picture. Here are some of them.

  • On the verge of what?
  • Gorgeous;
  • You wrote that on the verge. Mi is always with you! Will always support you!
  • Honey, hold on, we’re with you. The best, love you much!
  • You are the best;
  • If the ring is prepared;
  • Beauty is simply chic;
  • Any bow you will automatically become the perfect;
  • You need more rest, you big workaholic.

