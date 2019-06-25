Nadia Dorofeeva told about his failure
In the fifth live vocal show “the Voice. Diti 5” star coach of Nadia Dorofeeva shared the story of his failure. Member of the group “Time and Glass” admitted that once she tried on the black sea games due to a lack of good vocals, reports the Chronicle.info with reference for Today.
Sunday, June 23, the first vocal battle show “the Voice. Diti 5”. After the trio Dzidzo singer Nadia Dorofeeva decided to share with the audience and colleagues revealing the story in order to inspire young singers.
The coach of “the Voice” admitted that one could not pass a casting on participation in the popular Ukrainian festival “black sea games”.
“I remember the story when I sent my own arrangement, recorded his song “black sea games” and I replied “Yet you sound unprofessional, so we can’t invite you”. So, I’m not even passed the selection,” admitted Dorofeeva.
The actress added that did not give up and succeeded. “The whole year I was preparing the song, came the following year and won the “black sea games” – with a smile summed up Nadia.