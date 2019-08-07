Nadia Dorofeeva tried himself in the role of captain of the yacht
The star couple Nadia Dorofeeva and Vladimir Dantes continue to vacation in Italy, where they flew a big company with friends. The musicians and their friends decided not to stay in one particular city. They rented a boat, where you ride on the waves of the Italian coast. And a few days Dorofeeva and Dantes managed to visit several cities and villages.
Of course, the lead singer of pop group “Time and Glass” treats many millions of fans dozens of different photo and video, showing all the details of your fabulous holiday with your loved ones. The couple and their friends not only learning a new city, dancing on a yacht and drinking cocktails. For example, Nadia tried himself in the role of captain of the yacht!
So, on his instagram page Dorofeyev has published an interesting video, which sits at the captain’s wheel! On Nadia – a simple summer dress beige color that develops under the strong gusts of wind. Hair is uncool… She’s confident behind the wheel. However, the captain was standing at the shows from time to time what to do.
Video Dorofeeva also left the geotag Italian Gallipoli, which is located in the Apulia region, in the province of Lecce. By the way, your trip Dorofeeva and Antesaneli in Bari. So the pair has come a long way. The corresponding video appeared on twitter account MyGlamWish.
By the way, and a little later Dorofeeva amused fans another fun video in which… the wind. So, Nadia took video as her hair fluttering under the powerful gusts of wind. In jest, the singer said that it is a natural dryer. And in the next frame we see the result of this “miracle dry” – almost perfect styling.