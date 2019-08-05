Nadia Dorofeeva undressed on their wedding day (photo)

August 5, 2019
Popular singer, member of the group “Time and Glass” Nadia Dorofeeva together with her husband Vladimir Dantes, enjoy your stay in Italy. The couple together with friends, traveling on a yacht, stopping in different cities. On the rest the star does not forget to show the gorgeous figure in a swimsuit and how working on his forms. Even on vacation Nadia misses no opportunity to play sports. She showed video hot workout with a friend.

In Italy Dorofeeva and Dantes celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary. Lovers noted this restaurant without pathos, he bought pizza. In honor of Nadia showed a new tempting photo in a bathing suit.

On one of them the singer posing in a black bikini. Hip singer shows intimate tattoos: good (good) and bad (bad).

On the other Dorofeeva is depicted in a sexy red one-piece swimsuit.

Fans bombarded Nadia compliments and congratulations. But some have thought these pictures are too candid and even vulgar.

His holiday pictures with his wife was published and Vladimir. He repeated frame of eight years ago.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.