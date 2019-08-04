Nadia Dorofeeva walked around Italy in a Flirty mini and sneakers

| August 4, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
The singer showed new footage from its release.

Надя Дорофеева прогулялась по Италии в кокетливом мини и кроссовках

Nadia Dorofeeva enjoys vacation with husband Vladimir Dantes in Italy. The singer continues to share new shots from there.
The artist replaced the voluminous white MIDI dress on white mini button-down, ruffle in peas and with the image of oranges. Your Flirty bow she added a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, white frame, thin neck chains and white trainers. She looked very attractive.
The couple sat in the restaurant, and then continued to walk around the city, take pictures and fool around.

ru.tsn.ua

