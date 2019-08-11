Nadia Dorofeeva was a very expensive gift, his former ward
Fans Dorofeeva admire her kindness!
Nadia Dorofeeva not only impresses fans with new images and photos from vacation, but also a good heart! The soloist of group “Time and Glass” was surprised by an unexpected but very pleasant surprise, which gave superfinalists show “the Voice. Diti 5” Karine Stoebe! By the way, 14-year-old girl was on the team Dorofeeva and Alexey zavgorodnego.
So, on his instagram page Dorofeeva he posted a selfie with Kareena and explained what was done this post. And the occasion is truly unique! Dorofeeva with her husband Vladimir Dantes purchased the Karine a course at the British school-Board Millfield!
“You remember Karina is our finalist of the Voice. Diti! The winner of this season was our Alexander Tatarashvili with the cosmic voice! (Sasha won and won a trip to Disneyland). But my soul was restless until the end) I wanted and Karina also received a unique and useful prize for your incredible talent. She made me fall in love with well sooooo serious,” says Dorofeeva.
It turned out that the girl is already in school-boarding house, which is near London.
“So, I’m happy to say that Vladimir Dantes and our friend Lena, who just deals with the fact that sends children to the best schools — presented by Karine 2 weeks in Mark Greenow in a prestigious British boarding school Millfield!!!! Today already 5th day she was there ) She first flew on a plane for the first time left one and for the first time outside Ukraine! This is such a cool emotion) And yesterday it has managed to WIN in the international student talent show “Young talent festival” in Harrow school in London!!!” — shares an enthusiastic emotions Nadia.
Fans Dorofeeva was also quick to support and praise your pet for such a generous gesture:
- “Super!!! Very cool, happy for Karinka, she is talented and sure to be a star”
- “This is a wheeze in her voice at the high notes is simply mesmerizing, and always wants to listen to. I wish that the girl made it and became a star”
- “Karina’s a big fellow! Worthy of the trip!”
- “She has a lovely voice and charisma is awesome! Future artist!”
- “This is a very good gift for Karina, she truly is a talented child. We wish her success in the future”
- “You are great!”