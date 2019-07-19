Nadia Dorofeeva was surprised by the change of image
Nadia Dorofeeva — still the one fashionista. Fans of the Ukrainian singer, the soloist of group “Time and Glass” know how Dorofeeva actively monitors the latest trends and tries to apply them to your images. Was no exception and the trend this year super bright makeup.
So, on his instagram page Dorofeeva has published a new photo, which playfully looking at the camera. The singer poses in unitard inconspicuous brown. T-shirt of the same skin color. The main attention is attracted to is the makeup of the performer.
So, for the next release of Nadia picked up trend make-up with emphasis on eyes. Its main feature — a bright stripe acid blue shadows. We emphasize that this year the blue and the blue shade is particularly relevant. This is a reference to the trends of the 80-90s.
In the rest of the make-up turned out most natural not to oversaturate it.
“Mood — Odessa”, — has signed a new photo with Nadia.
By the way, the photo was taken a couple of days ago. Because at the moment the soloist of group “Time and Steklo” Alexey Zavgorodniy-Positive is with his wife Anna in Prague. Moreover, they also rest Potap and Nastya Kamenskih. Friends flew to another city in a noisy group to the concert Rammstein!
Earlier, on his arrival in Prague Kamensky has published a series of photos and video from recent trip.
Let us return to Nadia! Fans were quick to fill my pet with enthusiastic reviews. By the way, many have said that Nadia also had a little change of hair color. Blond hair became darker. But the fans liked it!
- “You look like the kitty”
- “My God, what fucking”
- “Gorgeous”
- “Your beauty is like a separate art form”
- “Sunshine”
- “Unusual”
- “What a beautiful hair color”
- “Pretty darling”