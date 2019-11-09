Nadia Dorofeeva with my mom recorded a video message to fans
Nadia Dorofeeva is still in Barcelona, Spain. Moreover, his famous daughter in a new visit is also accompanied by her mother Olga Dorofeeva. On the trip, the soloist of group “Time and Glass” was announced recently. However, all did not tell the fans who bombarded her with questions, for some reason flew to Spain. Dorofeeva all this time, only intrigued subscribers and promised to tell later.
Finally, Nadia lifted the veil of secrecy and called the true reason for your stay in Barcelona with my mom. As it turned out, the women decided to check their health!
“Everyone is asking what we are doing in Barcelona. And we do not walk, no,” says Nadia.
“In Barcelona we’re trying to figure out how important a person know if he has any diseases. Early diagnosis is the path to a happy life. And so we decided to explore their health,” explains mom Dorofeeva.
Nadia Dorofeeva explains the reason for the visit of Barcelona